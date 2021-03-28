IPL 2021: KKR coach Brendon McCullum arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum arrived in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



"Pleased to be back in Mumbai. An exciting @IPL season awaits for our @KKRiders," McCullum tweeted.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done away with soft signals for the upcoming IPL. In its updated playing conditions for this year's IPL, accessed by ANI, the BCCI clearly stated that the on-field officials would not be allowed to give soft signals when referring a decision to the third umpire. (ANI)

