IPL 2021: KKR have done well to adapt to slow conditions, says Morgan

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan lavished praise on batsman Shubman Gill and said the side has done well in adapting to the slow conditions here.

Gill hit his first fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets on Sunday.

"The wicket played slower than we thought, than the wicket two nights ago. It swings early in the powerplay in these conditions, but it was sluggish. We needed to bowl and field well and we did," said Morgan during the post-match presentation.



"Shubman played extremely well and led the chase. The depth of the squad to be able to call Shakib is a huge luxury, so he has had a huge impact. We didn't know it wouldn't be played in India, and we have done well in the conditions and adapted well," he added.

KKR needed 116 to win in the 20 overs but SRH bowlers made sure the Morgan-led side had to fight it out for the win. SRH battled hard to try and get a win, but the target was always too small.

"We are focussed on playing good cricket and we've done that in the last three weeks. The game plan has had a good impact in the dressing room and guys are putting their hands up. We have done well to adapt to the slow conditions and I'm happy with that," said Morgan.

KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare. The side now has 12 points. (ANI)

