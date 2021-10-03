IPL 2021: KKR restricts SRH to 115/8 after bowlers show

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): A spirited bowling performance by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 115/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Except for skipper Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad, no batsmen looked comfortable on the crease as KKR seized control over a must-win game. For KKR Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee and Varun Chakaravarthy picked two wickets each.

Opting to bat first, SRH got off to the worst possible start as the side lost two wickets in the first four overs with 16 runs on board.



Skipper Kane Williamson tried to rebuild SRH's innings by smashing 18 runs in the sixth over but he soon perished without making a big score.

Shakib Al Hasan ran Williamson out with a direct hit in the seventh over as SRH got reduced to 38/3. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and SRH soon found themselves reeling at 80/6.

Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Jason Holder all failed to leave a mark as KKR took control over the game. Abdul Samad did try to up the ante but Tim Southee removed him in the 18th over. In the end, SRH were only able to score 115 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: SRH 115/8 (Kane Williamson 26, Abdul Samad 25; Tim Southee 2-26 ) vs KKR (ANI)

