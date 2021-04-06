IPL 2021: KKR spinner Pawan Negi fine-tunes skills under 'watchful' eyes of Harbhajan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Spinners play a key role in the Indian Premier League and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Pawan Negi is fine-tuning his skills going into the 14th edition of the league. KKR on Tuesday shared pictures in which Pawan was seen honing his skills under the "watchful" eyes of Harbhajan Singh.

"Negi fine-tuning his skills under the watchful eyes of Bhajji. From #TeamIndia to #KKR," KKR tweeted.

After missing out on the playoffs last season due to poor net run-rate, KKR captain Eoin Morgan will look to finish this season with silverware added to his already illustrious cabinet.





With the addition of few players including ace cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan, the side looks more aggressive than before and have the potential to crush any challenge thrown against them.

Last year too, before the season, KKR looked solid contenders for the title but back-to-back losses and a poor run saw a change in leadership midway and it wasn't the ideal ingredient for a top finish in the competition. But now things are under control, or at least on paper they are and the main focus of the side will be on performing consistently in the cash-rich league.

Last week, KKR signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire IPL 2021 season due to a knee injury. KKR has acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season.

The cash-rich league will begin on Friday with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

