IPL 2021: Knew Prasidh would opt for slower ball or wide yorker in penultimate over, says Jadeja

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said that he knew pacer Prasidh Krishna would opt for a slower delivery or wide yorker in the penultimate over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly took the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday as he scored 22 runs off the 19th over as Prasidh Krishna looked on haplessly. The two-wicket win saw CSK return to the top of the table.

"Pressure was there. We are playing T20 cricket after a long time and the situation was a tough one, I just thought about backing my game and if the ball is there in my areas, I will go for it. Only one run came in the first two balls, but I knew that Prasidh would go for a slower one or wide yorker looking at the field. I just backed my strengths and went for it," Jadeja told teammate Shardul Thakur in a video posted on iplt20.com.



"I just told Deepak Chahar that as a right-handed batsman, Sunil Narine would bowl a leg-spin delivery, hopefully, he connected and we were able to win the match," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana scored 45 and 37 respectively as KKR posted 171/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Eoin Morgan's side was struggling at one stage but Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 26 runs of 11 balls helped KKR go past the 170-run mark.

CSK will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday in the IPL. (ANI)

