IPL 2021: Knew that we had to step it up as batting unit, says de Kock

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): After registering a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock said that his side was aware that they need to step up their game in order to win more matches.

Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya starred with the bat as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. De Kock and Krunal played knocks of 70 and 39 respectively to give Mumbai a much-needed win this season.

"Obviously, it was a little bit easier to bat out here, but we still had to get the job done. It was quite pleasant and we are just happy to win the match," said de Kock while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"We spoke about it, as a batting unit we know we have to step it up now. We know it is important for our batting lineup to start scoring big runs and start helping out our bowlers, so glad we got over the line," he added.



Earlier, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube got among the runs as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 171/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Samson (42), Buttler (41), and Dube (35) got among the runs, but none of them scored at a rollicking pace and as a result, Mumbai Indians' death-over specialists Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah managed to maintain a stranglehold in the end.

"I think just genuinely with our team, we are trying one of tour four batters to stay till the end, but yeah, we did that today, honestly, moving from Chennai to Delhi has helped a bit so I am sure there will be a lot more fireworks for our guys to come," said de Kock.

When asked about the COVID-19 situation in the country, de Kock replied: "To be honest, we trust our doctors so we are pretty safe in our bio-bubble, we feel safe. It has been easy, we take precautions wherever we go so I have felt quite safe, it has been easy to get on with the game."

With this win, MI has held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has 6 points from 6 games. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals remain at the seventh spot with just 4 points.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

