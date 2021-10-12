IPL 2021: Kohli fumes at on-field umpire after wrong decision in Eliminator

Sharjah [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli expressed disappointment on Monday after umpire Virender Sharma gave incorrect decisions during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sunil Narine starred with the ball and bat as KKR defeated RCB in Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday.

During the match, umpire Virender Sharma gave KKR batter Rahul Tripathi not out in the seventh over after he was plumbed in front of the wicket. After consulting with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohli took a review and the DRS showed that the ball would go on to hit the wickets.

Tripathi walked back after the big screen showed three reds, however, Kohli was fumed with the on-field decision and he smashed the ball on the ground to express disappointment.



The RCB skipper even went to umpire Virender Sharma and was seen indulging in a heated exchange with him.

After suffering a defeat against KKR, Kohli said that he will continue to play for the Bengaluru-based franchise till the end.

"I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket. It's something I've tried to do at the India level as well. All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120 per cent to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

"It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB). For me, loyalty matters and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL," he added.

KKR will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

