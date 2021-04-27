IPL 2021: Krishna, Narine, Cummins restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): A spirited bowling performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Punjab Kings to 123/9 in their allotted 20 overs here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

KKR bowlers backed their skipper Eoin Morgan's decision of bowling after winning the toss as they bowled on tight lengths and did not give any loose balls to Punjab batters to score freely.

Apart from openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, no other batsman was able to stitch a decent partnership. Rahul and Mayank gave a slow start to the side and added 36-run for the opening wicket. Pat Cummins bagged the first wicket for his side as he dismissed Rahul (19) in the sixth over.

Chris Gayle could not live up to the expectation as he was sent back to the pavilion on a golden duck by Shivam Mavi. Things did not turn good for Punjab as Deepak Hooda (1) too departed cheaply in the eighth over.

Nicholas Pooran and Mayank build an 18-run brief stand for the fourth wicket but Narine broke the partnership. Mayank departed after scoring 31 runs studded with two sixes.



Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Moises Henriques (2), Pooran (19), Shahrukh Khan (13), and Ravi Bishnoi (1) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard.

In the death overs, Chris Jordan's 30-run knock off 18 balls guided the side to a respectable total in the end.

For KKR, Krishna returned with the figures of 3-30 in his four overs while Cummins and Narine scalped two wickets each.



Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 123/9 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 31, Chris Jordan 30; Prasidh Krishna 3-30, Sunil Narine 2-22, Pat Cummins 2-31) vs KKR. (ANI)

