IPL 2021: KXIP release Maxwell, Cottrell ahead of mini auction

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to retain 16 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell have been released from the squad.

The likes of KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Shami will be seen for KXIP this season. While, key performers of last season like Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, and Ravi Bishnoi have also been retained.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell who had a poor IPL 2020 season has been released. Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crores ahead of the 2020 season, but he was not able to do justice to his price tag.



KXIP's retained players: Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordon, Darshan Nalkande, Harpeet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin.

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoin, K Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.

KXIP had finished the IPL 2020 season at the sixth spot under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Punjab is yet to win the IPL title and the side has made it to the finals in 2014. But they suffered a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (ANI)

