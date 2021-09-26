IPL 2021: Maxwell, Kohli power RCB to 165/6 against MI

Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli starred with the bat as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a score of 165/6 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

For RCB, Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli played innings of 56 and 51 respectively. K.S Bharat also played a crucial knock of 32 for the team in red. Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets while Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Rahul Chahar returned with one wicket each for Mumbai Indians.

Put in to bat first, RCB had a decent start as they end up scoring 48 runs in the first six overs with the loss of one wicket. Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal in the powerplay while bowling the second over. RCB batter edged to Quinton de Kock.



Virat Kohli along with K.S Bharat strengthen RCB innings as the duo soon raced towards 51 run partnership in 31 balls. Rahul Chahar provided the much-needed breakthrough for MI in the 9th over as Bharat walked back for 32 off 25 after getting caught at deep cover.

Glen Maxwell then joined the RCB skipper on the pitch and the duo stabilised the innings of the team in red. Virat Kohli continued with his carnage and brought up his second consecutive IPL half-century in the 15th over of the innings. But the RCB skipper was not able to profit from the good start as he walked back to the pavilion in the very next over after getting caught on deep. Adam Milne sent Kohli to the dressing room after a fine inning of 51 off 42 balls.

Maxwell then scored his fifty in the 18th over of the match - off just 33 balls -which included three sixes. Bumrah who was bowling penultimate over removed dangerous-looking Glen Maxwell and AB de Villiers on two consecutive deliveries. Glenn Maxwell returned to the pavilion after scoring 56 off 37 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed was the last RCB player to get out after he was bowled by Trent Boult in the last over. RCB's innings ended on 165/6.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 165/6 (Glen Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3-36, Trent Boult 1-17) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

