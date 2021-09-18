IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar joins team for training session

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar joined the team training session on Saturday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Sachin as the side welcomed their mentor on the field ahead of IPL. Sachin said that he was excited to wear the MI's jersey.



"Mentor. Icon. Legend. Master Blaster joins us on the training ground at Abu Dhabi," MI tweeted while sharing the video of Sachin Tendulkar on the field with players.

"I was excited to wear this in my room. Two years later," Sachin Tendulkar said in a video posted by defending champion.

Last week, Sachin Tendulkar arrived in the UAE for the upcoming IPL season and was in quarantine since then. Earlier in February, Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs in the mini-auction of IPL. (ANI)

