IPL 2021: Narine makes it look very easy, he bowled outstandingly well, says Morgan

Sharjah [UAE], October 11 (ANI): After registering a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan hailed Sunil Narine for putting in a match-winning performance for the side.

Sunil Narine's four-wicket haul and 26-run knock helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

"Sunil Narine makes it look very easy. He bowled outstandingly well. Throughout the innings, we continued to take wickets. Good start from the bowlers, and we were in control in the chase," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.



"I quite like it having three spinners around. It is a huge privilege when there are world-class spinners around. They continue to get better and better. When it comes off with our batting order, it looks quite deep," he added.

Earlier, Sunil Narine returned with figures of 4-21 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 138/7.

"For us, it is a matter of coming back and adjusting. We are looking forward to it. I thought we had a chance when we landed in the UAE, but the cricket we have played has surprised everybody. Everyone came with a drive to perform... Narine is a cool customer and is very level-headed," said Morgan.

KKR will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

