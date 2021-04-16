IPL 2021: Nortje joins DC bubble after three Covid-19 negative tests

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje has joined the team bubble on Friday after three Covid-19 negative test results. The pacer had got a false COVID-19 positive result which saw him having to stay in quarantine for longer even as teammate Kagiso Rabada came out and was a part of the game against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Capitals wrote, "He's here. Our South Africa pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action."

Nortje said he can't wait to get on the field after spending days in quarantine.

"Finally seeing everyone, it was nice to see everyone at breakfast. Finally out of my room, so excited to get to training today," he said.

"Looking forward to getting to the stadium but it was nice to finally watch the IPL and it's nice to see it in India as well. It's very nice having it on again, so a bit excited to get on the field," the pacer added.





Delhi Capitals played two games so far in the ongoing season and has two points after winning the first game. They lost the second game against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

DC has brought in Shams Mulani as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for Axar Patel for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign.

Axar had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the season and was subsequently taken to BCCI's medical facility for isolation and treatment.

Mulani, a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Mumbai, comes in as a replacement under IPL's Player Regulations. Under Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Mulani will only be a part of the Delhi Capitals side until Axar recovers and is allowed to join the team.

Mulani represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and has featured in 10 First-Class, 30 List A, and 25 T20s so far. This will be his maiden experience in the IPL. However, Mulani will not be permitted to represent another IPL franchise this season once he leaves the Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

