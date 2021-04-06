IPL 2021: Nortje, Rabada arrive in Mumbai to join DC squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): South Africa pace duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Delhi Capitals posted a photo of the duo on Twitter and the franchise captioned the post as: "Name this duo that has just arrived back to our DC Family. Wrong answers only."

Last week, the members of the squad started training outdoors after completing their seven-day quarantine in Mumbai.



On Saturday, DC's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, who attended his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, expressed that the franchise is aiming for nothing short of winning the title.

"We want to go one step further this year and that's the Delhi Capi' team goal. We have the players to win the title. We were very close last year and the plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL," said the 40-year-old in an official DC release.

The assistant coach also added that the DC focussed on taking catches under lights during their practice session on Saturday.

"The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group, we decided to focus on fielding skills in today's practice session. The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players in the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane," he added.

Rishabh Pant-led DC will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

