IPL 2021: Parth wishes Iyer 'speedy recovery', says India need him in T20 WC

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, on Thursday wished skipper Shreyas Iyer a speedy recovery as he is all but ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

"Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15- stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup," Jindal tweeted.

On Wednesday, ANI had reported that Iyer may be forced to undergo surgery on his left shoulder which could lead him to miss the entire IPL 2021.



The DC skipper subluxated his left shoulder during the England innings in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had said that while he was visibly in pain on the ground, Iyer was taken for further scans and the results had suggested that surgery could be the way forward. But a final decision on whether the batsman will go for surgery was yet to be taken.

"The preliminary view is that he requires surgery but further opinion has been sought from an expert in this regard and if surgery takes place, which seems likely, he would miss the entire IPL season," the source explained.

Iyer had dived to his left in the field to stop the ball. While he did manage to cut runs off, he was holding the left shoulder in a lot of pain. He walked off holding the shoulder and Shubman Gill replaced him on the field.

Throwing light on his injury status, BCCI had in a media statement said: "Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game." (ANI)

