IPL 2021: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

Dubai [UAE], October 7 (ANI): KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

At the time of the toss, Rahul said: "Bowling first allows us to know what target to score. The middle-order has tried their best but haven't been able to deliver consistently. They are talented. We can learn from it in the coming seasons."

On the other hand, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said: "It's tough to maintain fitness. The postponement of the IPL always meant there will be more games in a short period - no concerns as such personally. Playing with the same XI. Heat is always a factor, we would've batted first even if we won the toss. You'll see me in yellow next season but whether I'll be playing for CSK you never know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don't know what the retention rules are and so on."



CSK had last suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals while Punjab Kings is also coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Dhoni's team is currently at the second spot in the points table while Punjab Kings is in the sixth position.

Playing XI: CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordon, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

