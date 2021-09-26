IPL 2021: Plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and not concede too many runs, says Bishnoi

Sharjah [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that his plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket against SunRisers Hyderabad and not concede too many runs while defending a score of 125 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter.

SRH failed to chase 126 against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. No batter was able to get going and it was only Jason Holder who played a knock of 47 runs. Bishnoi returned with three wickets in the match.

"I did not play the last game but I was ready. I was preparing myself to put in a winning performance for my side whenever I get the chance. This was on my mind, we were defending a low score, I was thinking about bowling wicket-to-wicket and not conceding too many runs," Bishnoi told teammate Arshdeep Singh in a video posted on iplt20.com.



"Everyone was confident even after losing the game against Rajasthan Royals, we wanted to give a good performance. We have lost few close games, but this time we registered a win against SunRisers Hyderabad," he added.

Earlier, Holder recorded figures of 3-19 as SRH restricted Punjab Kings to 125/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

"There is nothing like specialist, I am just feeling nice to do the responsibility the team has entrusted me with. The team has won and it was a nice feeling. I was trying to bowl outside the arc of Jason Holder," Arshdeep told Bishnoi.

Punjab Kings will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday. (ANI)

