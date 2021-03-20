IPL 2021: Player must change clothes if fan enters field of play and touches him

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): While it is unlikely that fans will be allowed even during the final stages of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has done its homework for any pitch invasion that might take place during the course of the tournament.

A document listing Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) for the upcoming edition of the IPL has been accessed by ANI and as per the 50-page document, the board has listed the protocols that need to be followed by a player if there is a pitch invasion by a spectator during the IPL 2021.

"If during a match or practice session, any spectator or fan manages to enter the field of play and momentarily come in physical contact with a player, they will be immediately removed by security guards. At the earliest opportunity, the player must change his clothes and put away the used ones in a separate bag for disinfection and laundry," states the BCCI SoP.

"Also, the player must wash his hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds before meeting other team members in his bubble. If the pitch invader has touched any of the player's cricketing equipment, the same must be sanitized before use," it adds.

The board has also said that the substitute players carrying drinks during the match will have to sanitise their hands prior to the drinks break. After that, all players will sanitise their hands before and after the drinks break.



After the match, no handshakes or any contact between members of different teams will be allowed. The players, support staff, and match officials have also been asked to avoid taking showers at the stadium. The anti-doping officials have been asked to follow protocols to ensure social distancing whilst testing and they must wear appropriate PPE.

If the team members want to visit a golf-course as a recreational activity then they need to seek written approval from the BCCI Chief Medical Officer at least 24 hours before their planned trip.

The golf course management must share their COVID-19 safety protocols and operating procedures in advance for the BCCI Chief Medical Officer to review. The entire golf course or a part of it will be booked for sole use by the IPL participants on any given day. No other guests will be permitted within these designated areas.

Only team designated vehicles that are dedicated for use by respective teams will be used for travel from hotel to golf course and back. During the journey to the golf course and back, no stops are permitted at any other place.

IPL 2021 is set to be played from April 9. In the tournament opener, Mumbai Indians will be locking horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first leg of the tournament will be played in Mumbai and Chennai, and then the cash-rich league will move on to the other four venues -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.(ANI)

