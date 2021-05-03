IPL 2021: Ponting is always there to back his players, says Hetmyer

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): After registering a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer said that head coach Ricky Ponting gives each player in the side complete freedom to express themselves.

Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 69 runs as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Along with Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw also played a quickfire knock of 39 runs. For Punjab Kings, Chris Jordon, Harpreet Brar, and Riley Meredith returned with one wicket each.

"I have been here for just two seasons, from being here for two years, Ricky Ponting has helped in terms of positivity. He has given everyone the freedom to express themselves in the best possible fashion. He is always there to back you and push you to do your best. That is one of the things I like about him," said Hetmyer while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.



With this win, Delhi Capitals has moved to the first spot in the points table with 12 points from 8 games while Punjab Kings remain in sixth place with six points.

"This year really, it's knowing that I have the backing of the team really. It's like being comfortable and being in an environment where everyone is your friend, it is just about expressing yourself. I am not thinking too much about the past years. Last year it was just a matter of the guys doing well at the top, so I was not getting that many chances but this year, it's probably the same, but I am having the chances to finish off the games," said Hetmyer.

When asked whether it's a challenge to adjust to different venues this IPL, Hetmyer said: "I do not think it is that challenging because everyone who is playing in the IPL has played international cricket before so they are able to adjust. It is about going out there and assessing the conditions and playing accordingly."

"The things I have learnt here, I try to implement that into my game. I try to be more consistent, in West Indies team I bat a little higher so there is a little more responsibility in that case," he added.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal played an unbeaten knock of 99 runs as Punjab Kings posted a score of 166/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with Agarwal, Dawid Malan also chipped in with a knock of 26 runs. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada returned with three wickets. (ANI)

