IPL 2021: Prithvi can learn plenty of things from knock against CSK, says Ponting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prithvi Shaw roared back to form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last week and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels the opening batsman can learn a lot from his innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Prithvi was in the thick of things as he blasted his way to a 38-ball 72 against CSK.

"Prithvi, it was awesome and you have got so much to learn from that one innings. You can go into the next game thinking about nothing, you will get runs again. So, you got plenty to learn from that innings, it was awesome," said Ponting in his first dressing room speech.

Prithivi was going through a lean patch during last year's IPL. The opening batsman then played the first Test of the Australia series but scores of 0 and 4 saw him sitting out the remaining games. The 21-year-old then focused on his technique and came back strong. He amassed over 800 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the first cricketer in history to do so.



Shikhar Dhawan also clubbed a match-winning 85 off 54 balls but Ponting feels the bowlers had set the tone for the victory against CSK in Delhi Capitals' opening game in this IPL.

"Outstanding performance, brilliant team effort. Rishabh's first game as captain, he did a fantastic job mate, congratulation. Bowlers upfront, Woakes he set the tone early on," said Ponting.

"Wicket in the second over of the innings. Followed up by Avesh, who ended up knocking over two international captains, mate awesome job, well done," he added.

Dhawan might have won the Player of the Match award for his ferocious knock but Ponting presented the Change Room's Men of the Match award to Avesh Khan, Chris Woakes, and Prithvi for their impressive performance against CSK.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

