IPL 2021: Punjab Kings batsman Mayank Agarwal begins training after completing quarantine

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Punjab Kings batsman Mayank Agarwal on Saturday after completing his mandatory six-day quarantine joined the rest of the squad for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.



"Mayank Agarwal, aa gaye sadde naal! Excited to see him back at the den?" Punjab Kings tweeted.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

