IPL 2021: Rabada, Nortje are two of the best bowlers, says Kane Williamson

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson stated that Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are two of the best fast bowlers after Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated SRH in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje brilliant display with the ball was followed by a masterful knock by Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Capitals crushed SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, chasing the target of 134 in 17.5 overs.

SRH captain Kane Williamson in the post-match presentation said: "We didn't start well, didn't register a decent partnership but never got any momentum, some good scores in the back-end, but pretty much 25-30 runs short. We did bowl well, we have defended modest scores in the past, but it wasn't to be today which was a bit of a shame."



"It's been a difficult campaign so far, but we need to enjoy our cricket and don't put ourselves under pressure - they were excellent, they are both quality internationals, two of the best fast bowlers [Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje] going around at the moment and they put us under pressure."

"They got us into hard positions, perhaps if we hadn't lost early wickets, we could have done differently, but Delhi were outstanding and played some smart cricket. We need to concentrate on the way we play and try to improve," he added.

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan played innings of 47 and 42 respectively to take Delhi Capitals home with a victory. DC captain Rishabh Pant also played a crucial quickfire inning of 35* in 21 balls.

For SRH, Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket each. With this victory, Delhi have moved top of the IPL points table, toppling Chennai Super Kings to the second. And the defeat here means SRH hopes of the playoff are now almost dusted as they stay at bottom of the table with one win from eight games. (ANI)

