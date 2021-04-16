IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri hails Deepak Chahar's 'super variations' against Punjab Kings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the "super variations" from Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday evening.

Chahar ran through Punjab Kings' top-heavy batting order dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran for a duck while sending back Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda for 10 runs respectively.

"Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant @deepak_chahar9 #CSKvsPBKS @IPL #IPL2021," Shastri tweeted.



Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings witnessed a horrific start as the side lost four wickets before the completion of the powerplay.

Chahar wreaked havoc as he sent back Punjab Kings' top order except for skipper KL Rahul, who became the victim of Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant throw.

Chahar first cleaned up Mayank for a duck in the first over and then dismissed Gayle and Pooran in one over to reduce Punjab to 19/4 after Rahul's run out.

Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan were in the middle for Punjab Kings at the end of the powerplay but the former chipped it straight to mid-off in the seventh over Chahar bagged his fourth wicket for the day. (ANI)

