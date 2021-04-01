IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja completes quarantine period, joins CSK camp

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has finished his quarantine and joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad here on Thursday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Jadeja was out of action for three months due to a thumb injury but will take the field when CSK lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL on April 10.

CSK posted a picture on Twitter in which Jadeja can be seen smiling with Suresh Raina in the yellow jersey. "Apna time! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted.



Jadeja had already begun his preparation for the IPL before joining CSK camp. The all-rounder practised batting and bowling in March having made a return to the field after undergoing thumb surgery. He headed to the National Cricket Academy after that to get a fitness certificate.

In January, Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia. He had later gone for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the IPL. Hazlewood was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players on Thursday but the pacer decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family.

Hazlewood had played just three games for CSK in IPL 2020 and this year, he would have been competing with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, and Dwayne Bravo for a spot in the playing XI.

IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. (ANI)

