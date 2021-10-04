IPL 2021: Rayudu's fighting fifty lifts CSK to 136/5 against Delhi Capitals

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI): Ambati Rayudu smashed a fighting half-century but Delhi Capitals still restricted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 136/5 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

CSK were 88/4 after the 14 overs but Rayudu exploits with the bat in the death helped the MS Dhoni-led side post 136 in the allotted 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel picked two while Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

Put into bat first, CSK got off to a bad start as the side lost both opening batsmen Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay.



Robin Uthappa who came into bat number three failed to leave a mark as Ravichandran Ashwin picked his first of the day in the eight over.

Axar Patel, who had dimissed Du Plessis, removed in form batsman Moeen Ali in the ninth over. CSK were 69/4 after 10 with MS Dhoni and Rayudu in the middle trying to get things back on track.

Rayudu and Dhoni took CSK to 88/4 after 14 overs with both batsmen scoring less than run a ball. However, CSK got the momentum in the 18th over as Rayudu smashed a six to bring up the 50-run partnership.

In the last three overs, CSK scored 32 to reach 136 in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief scores: CSK 136/5 (Ambati Rayudu 55, Robin Uthappa 19; Axar Patel 2-18) vs Delhi Capitals (ANI)

