IPL 2021: RCB not over-excited with victories, says Kohli

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have won two consecutive games but skipper Virat Kohli doesn't want to get carried away with the victories in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Warner's half-century had put SRH on course of a victory but Shahbaz Ahmed ran through their middle order to help RCB register a thrilling win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"To be very honest, we're not over-excited with victories. We have a clear plan and backing our players. Got Harshal from Delhi for a role. It's a long tournament and you have to be professional with your job," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

In the ongoing IPL, teams are struggling to chase in Chennai as batting becomes slightly difficult in the second innings. On Tuesday, KKR too lost the match from the winning position against Mumbai Indians.

Kohli highlighted how Mumbai Indians were never out of the game on Tuesday.



"You saw it in KKR vs MI - you're never really out of the game. Those extra options made the impact on performances in the middle overs. I told them if we've struggled to 149, it will be tougher for the opposition. I truly believed we could win with 150," said Kohli.

"Not as exhausted as I'm proud. It was a top game for us and probably it will get tougher and tougher here," he added.

Glenn Maxwell had scored a gutsy half-century to ensure that RCB, despite losing a flurry of wickets in the second half of their innings, set up a 150-run target.

"The wicket was never a belter and tonight our execution under pressure was spot-on. The wicket kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. It's about getting momentum in the first six overs, but for us, Maxi gave us that momentum and got us closer to 150," Kohli opined.

RCB will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. (ANI)

