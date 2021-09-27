IPL 2021: RCB pretty much did everything right, says Glenn Maxwell

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell who was adjudged man of the match for his all-around performance stated that RCB did everything right against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

RCB completed a comprehensive victory by 54 runs over MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Harshal Patel (4-17) starred with the ball for RCB as the 30-year-old dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar on three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to turn the tide in favour of Virat Kohli-led side.

For RCB, Glenn Maxwell was another hero in the match as after scoring a half-century (56), the Australian followed it by scalping two crucial wickets with the ball in hand. RCB skipper Virat Kohli also scored a half-century in the match.

Glenn Maxwell during the post-match presentation said: "It was a nice day. We pretty much did everything right tonight. Virat and KS got us through the powerplay and set up a platform for us. I have worked on it a lot over the years and it has become a strength for me. I wanted to cash in hitting to the shorter side with the wind going that way as well."

"To be able to have a full pre-season with my stateside Victoria, put in a lot of work on my bowling and starting to see the rewards now. Hopefully, people can stay safe, get vaccinated and we can travel around the world again and be nice and free," he added.

This is for the first time that RCB has done the double over MI in a season in IPL. With this heavy 54-run loss, Mumbai had suffered a blow to their NRR and now the defending champions are in serious danger of not making the playoffs.

The Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, "Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort from us. At one stage they looked like scoring 180-plus. Batters let us down. That's been something that's been happening consistently (losing their way with the bat). Have had a good chat with the batters. Those who are in need to carry on."

"They kept the pressure on us once a couple of wickets fell. Need to bounce back from whatever situation we're in. We've done that in the past. Just not happening this season. He's a talented player (Ishan Kishan). He's had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above Surya. Don't want to put too much pressure on the guy. Relatively young, making his way in international cricket," he added. (ANI)