IPL 2021: RCB rope in Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Kane Richardson

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday announced New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn as the replacement for Kane Richardson.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand fast bowling all-rounder, as a replacement for Kane Richardson. Scott was part of the Mumbai Indians squad as a net bowler in Delhi and RCB arranged for a bubble to bubble transfer on April 27," RCB said in an official statement.

"He has now joined the RCB bio-bubble in Ahmedabad after testing negative on his arrival, adhering to IPL protocols," it added.



RCB on Monday had confirmed that its two Australian players -- Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson -- were heading back to Australia for personal reasons.

"Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support," RCB said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. With this win, RCB has moved to the top spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25.

RCB will next lock horns against Punjab Kings on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

