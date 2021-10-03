IPL 2021: RCB win toss, opt to bat against Punjab Kings

Sharjah [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

At the time of the toss, RCB skipper Kohli said: "We'll bat. Looks like a really nice and hard wicket. We understand that the pitches tend to slow down here, precisely why we want to bat first and put pressure. We are playing the same side. We feel we have enough depth in all departments in our lineup. We got Harshal into our side on a trade and that is a signal to the players. He has understood his role. Maxwell has been moving around a lot and we gave him the freedom, and he is enjoying his time here with us as well."

Punjab Kings had last registered a win against Kolkata Knight Riders while RCB also gained a victory over Rajasthan Royals in their last match.



RCB is currently in the third spot in the points table while Punjab Kings is in the fifth spot.

Playing XI: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

