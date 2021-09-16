IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to remain Delhi Capitals skipper for UAE leg

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the points table with 6 wins from 8 matches and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22.



On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the second half IPL due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai. Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

