IPL 2021: Rishabh's level of maturity has gone through roof, says Ponting

Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals, who put up a brilliant performance in the first half of the IPL 2021 season, registering 6 wins in 8 matches, will look to continue their momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the second half of the IPL 2021 season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match during a virtual media conference on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant said they will take one match at a time.

"Our performance in the first half of the tournament will certainly count for us as we have started well in the tournament. However, we are going to take one match at a time, focus on our processes and let's see how it goes. My biggest learning from MS Dhoni is that one should keep focussing on the process and the results will follow. This is one of the biggest mantras which I have been following for a long time," said the wicketkeeper-batsman.



The Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting added that he's confident about his team getting the job done against SRH.

"The IPL is such an even tournament that anyone on any given day can beat any team. We've got great respect for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have got world-class players in David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan, who is probably their key player. They always try and keep the game really close and really tight. But having said that, we have prepared really well and have done everything we can for the game. I am pretty confident that our boys can get the job done tomorrow."

When asked about what he has learned about captaincy after taking over the reins this season, Pant said, "I have learned from Ricky that as a Captain you need to treat everyone equally in the team. If you respect each and everyone in the team, then the entire team gives everything they have for you and they also stand by you in every situation. I try and keep the environment light. Anyone in the team can discuss anything with me or Ricky. We have a good combination of youth and experience in our team."

Ponting added that Pant has matured tremendously in the last couple of IPL seasons, "Rishabh's level of maturity in the last couple of seasons has just gone through the roof. When I first joined the Delhi Capitals camp, Rishabh was just starting to burst onto the scene. I made a pretty big call during the Australian summer last year when Rishabh finally made his way back to the Test team that we are going to see the unearthing of someone that could be a star Test match player for India for a long time. And what he has done since then on the international stage has been nothing short of sensational and I could see that coming. He's done a terrific job as Captain of Delhi Capitals so far as well." (ANI)

