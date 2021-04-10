IPL 2021: Rohit bats for noble cause with 'Save the Rhino' message on his shoes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma batted for a noble cause in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he wore shoes highlighting endangered rhino species.

Staying true to his style, this IPL he has taken a unique approach to speak up a cause that Rohit has long supported - the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino.

Rohit sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them. The art on Rohit's spikes made a bold statement literally calling out "Save The Rhino" and this will surely educate more people and help his vision to save the 'vulnerable' species from extinction.



Harshal Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass as RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the IPL opening match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Patel had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs. In response, RCB got over the line on the last ball, courtesy of some fine hitting by De Villiers in the death overs.

For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played knocks of 39 and 48 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a 33-run knock off 29 balls.

Earlier, Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance as RCB restricted Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bowl first.

Patel scalped five wickets in the innings and gave away just 27 runs from his four overs. For Mumbai Indians, Chris Lynn top-scored after playing a knock of 49 runs. (ANI)

