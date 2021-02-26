IPL 2021: RR appoint Ish Sodhi as Team Liaison Officer

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals on Friday confirmed the appointment of New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi as the team's Liaison Officer ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

In this new role, Sodhi will be working closely with both Kumar Sangakkara, the team's Director of Cricket, and Jake Lush McCrum, the chief operating officer.

"The Royals are an innovative, dynamic franchise that plays an entertaining brand of cricket, and I am delighted to rejoin my IPL family to work across the board," Sodhi said in a statement.



Sodhi will work with the cricket operations team to create an engaging environment for the players as well as assisting the coaching staff towards match day preparations.

With the 2021 tournament set to happen in a bubble again, Sodhi will be responsible for creating a variety of team events, while supporting the creation of engaging content to keep the Royals fans as close to the action as possible.

In the mini-auction, Rajasthan Royals had bought Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping Rs 16.5 crore, making him the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals had finished at the bottom of the IPL 2020 standings. (ANI)

