IPL 2021: Seeds being sowed for potential new winner, feels Shastri

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): After witnessing a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals, India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said that the seeds are being sown for a potential new winner.

RCB and Delhi Capitals are yet to win an IPL trophy but both sides have made a good start in the ongoing season. Virat Kohli-led RCB is at the top of the table with 10 points from 6 games while DC is at the third spot with 8 points from as many games.

"Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021," tweeted Shastri.



Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as RCB registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 58 and 53 for Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the other hand, RCB will next lock horns against Punjab Kings on Friday. (ANI)

