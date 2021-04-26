IPL 2021: Sehwag 'baffled' by SRH's decision to not send Bairstow to bat in Super Over

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was surprised to see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner coming out to bat along with Kane Williamson in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals here at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow has been in sensational form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The England batsman scored at a blistering strike rate of 211.11 on Sunday when other batsmen struggled to get their feet in. However, Bairstow was overlooked for the Super Over as Warner and set batsman Williamson came out to bat. The duo scored seven runs as SRH lost the game against Delhi Capitals.

Sehwag pointed out the form which Bairstow is in and said it was "baffling" to see the English batsman not being SRH's first choice player in the Super Over.



"Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can't get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC," Sehwag tweeted.

Meanwhile, following a heart-wrenching loss against Delhi Capitals, Warner said dropping Manish Pandey from the playing XI was a "harsh call".

Manish was dropped from the XI after the right-handed batsman failed to get going in the ongoing tournament. However, Warner backed youngster Virat Singh, who scored 4 off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals.

"It depends on the selectors, it was a harsh call as per my opinion (on leaving out Manish Pandey). But at the end of the day, it is a decision that they took and you cannot discredit Virat. He's a very good player and the surface was difficult," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports.

SRH is at the seventh spot in the points table with just two points from five matches. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

