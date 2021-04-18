IPL 2021: Shahrukh Khan's cameo propels Punjab Kings to 195/4 after Mayank show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal's sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

Punjab Kings scored 45 runs in the last four overs, including 16 in the final six balls to get over the 190-run mark after a flurry of wickets in the second half of their innings.

Mayank fired a 36 ball 69 with the help of seven sixes and four fours while Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 22 in 13 balls in the death overs to set a mammoth target for Delhi Capitals.

Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings got off to a flying start with Mayank and Rahul firing on cylinders right from the word go. While Rahul played a cautioned knock, Mayank hammered bowlers all over the park.

The onslaught from the two openers saw Punjab Kings racing to 50 in the first five overs. It was a tough start for Lukman Meriwala, who conceded 20 runs in his maiden IPL over.



Meanwhile, Mayank hit his first fifty of the season in just 25 balls as Punjab Kings got over the 90-run mark in 10 overs. However, Meriwala provided Delhi Capitals the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Mayank in the 13th over ending the 122-run partnership for the first wicket.

Rahul tried to change gears but Kagiso Rabad dismissed him in the 16th over as Marcus Stoinis took an easy catch. Six balls later Chris Gayle sliced the ball in the air but failed to get any distance as Chris Woakes took his first wicket of the day.

Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran then whacked what came in their slot before Avesh Khan ended the West Indies batsmen knock in the penultimate over.

In the final over Shahrukh scored 15 runs to take Punjab Kings close to 200 in their allotted 20 overs

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 195/4 (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 61; Lukman Meriwala 1-32) vs Delhi Capitals (ANI)

