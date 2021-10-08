IPL 2021: Shaw, Dhawan and Hetmyer propel DC to 164/5 against RCB

Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played knocks of 48 and 43 as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Apart from Dhawan and Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer also got among the runs as he played a knock of 29. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj returned with two wickets.

Sent into bat, Delhi Capitals got off to a brilliant start as openers Dhawan and Shaw put on 55 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters continued till the 10-over mark and as a result, Delhi was sitting nicely at 88/0. However, the very first ball of the 11th over brought about Dhawan's (43) dismissal as he was sent back to the pavilion by Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel.

Soon after, Prithvi Shaw (48) and Rishabh Pant (10) were dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Daniel Christian leaving Delhi Capitals at 108/3 in the 13th over. In the end, Shimron Hetmyer played a quickfire cameo of 29 runs to propel Delhi's total past the 160-run mark.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 164/5 (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43, Mohammed Siraj 2-25) vs RCB. (ANI)