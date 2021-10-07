IPL 2021: Shubman Gill hits fifty as KKR post 171/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Sharjah [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Shubman Gill smashed his second successive half-century as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 171/4 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

This is also the highest score at Sharjah in the IPL 2021. It was a combined batting effort by KKR batsmen after Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave the side a decent start.

Put into bat, KKR got off to a decent start as both openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer carefully carried the team's innings. KKR didn't lose a wicket but managed only 34 runs in the powerplay

At the halfway stage KKR were on 69 without losing a wicket. Rajasthan Royals got the first breakthrough went Rahul Tewatia removed Venkatesh in the 11th over.

KKR also lost Nitish Rana but Gill kept his side moving along as they went past the 100-run mark. Gill was dimissed soon after completing his fifty while Chetan Sakariya cleaned Rahul Tripathi in the 18th over.



Sakariya bowled a perfect 18th over as he gave away just three runs but Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik scored 23 in the last two as KKR reached 171-4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: KKR 171/4 (Shubman Gill 56, Venkatesh Iyer 38; Rahul Tewatia 1-11) vs Rajasthan Royals (ANI)







