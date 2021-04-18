IPL 2021: SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan spinner and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty here in Chennai.



According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the bowling legend has had a stent fitted to unblock his artery. Muralitharan, who has 800 wickets in the longest format of the game, will rejoin SRH camp when he is discharged from the hospital.

SRH lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. David Warner-led team will next lock horns with Punjab Kings on Wednesday. (ANI)

