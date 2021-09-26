IPL 2021: SRH need to keep going for passionate fans, says Jason Holder

Sharjah [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Jason Holder of SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday stated that the team in orange have to 'keep going' for the passionate fans after the SRH lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

PBKS held their nerve as they defeated SRH by five runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) thriller at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Punjab just about scraped together enough with the bat to post the score of 125, and then with the ball in hand, they did the business. For SRH, Jason Holder did brilliantly with both bat and ball. But the team from Hyderabad came up short in what was a crucial match to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Holder was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant 47* run innings. He also scalped three wickets and conceded just 19 runs in four overs.



Jason Holder during the post-match presentation said: "Tough loss. At the halfway mark, needing 126, you obviously back yourselves to chase it. We probably left a little too much to get at the end although I did back myself to get those."

"The stage where I came in, I just had to go for it and it worked. Maybe that's why it worked. Batters probably weren't too committal earlier on. Five more games left, need to build some momentum for next season. Fans have been really passionate, we need to keep going for them," he added.

Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets while Mohammad Shami returned with two wickets for PBKS.

Punjab captain KL Rahul said: "I hope so, we are playing some entertaining cricket and have been doing for the last two or three years, but I'll take the win. He (Holder) played exceedingly well. First with the ball, taking those two wickets in an over and then batted really well, on a track where it was difficult to play the big shots. We wanted to get another 20-30 more runs but we'll take the win. It gives us a belief that no matter what the situation is, our bowlers can get the opposition out if we get a decent score."

"Shami to start of, bowled really well, getting two big batters in Warner and Williamson. Made it easier for our spinners to settle into a nice line and length. Lesson for the batsmen would be to realise that it's not a 160-170 surface, if we had built a few partnerships, we could have got to 140-150," he added. (ANI)

