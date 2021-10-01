IPL 2021: SRH showed lot of character against CSK, believes Trevor Bayliss

Sharjah [UAE], October 1 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss believes that the team in orange showed character against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, despite the loss.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah and with it, became the first team to seal a place in the playoffs.

After keeping things tight with the ball to limit SRH to 134/9, CSK chased down the target in 19.4 overs & with 6 wickets in hand to register their ninth win of the season.

"We showed a lot of character in the game. When you are going through run of losses like we did in this year's IPL, it's quite easy to give on a situation like this. One of the things we are proud on ourselves was the fight," Trevor Bayliss said in the post-match press conference.



"If you stay in the game, you give yourself opportunity. We came pretty well in the game with two or three overs to go so all credit to the bowlers tonight," he added. "Our fielding has been quite good throughout the tournament."

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis continued their solid show with the bat for CSK at the top to set the platform for a comfortable win. The pair put on yet another half-century stand to set the ball rolling for CSK and took the side to 75/0, with some brilliant stroke-making, after 10 overs in the chase.

Jason Holder then provided SRH with a much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as he dismissed Gaikwad for 45.

Moeen Ali then joined du Plessis in the middle and the two took CSK past 100. However, SRH struck back via Rashid Khan and Holder as the two shared three wickets between them dismissing Moeen, Suresh Raina, and du Plessis.

Ambati Rayudu and captain MS Dhoni though made sure that CSK did not lose any more wickets and took the side across the finish line, with Captain Cool sealing the match with his trademark six. (ANI)

