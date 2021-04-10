IPL 2021: SRH spinner Rashid Khan 'ready' for opening clash against KKR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan is "ready" to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday.

The 14th edition of the cash-rich league kicked off with a thrilling encounter between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) and SRH will begin their campaign in the third game of this IPL on Sunday.

The Afghanistan spinner Rashid on Saturday shared pictures from SRH's practice game played as the build-up to their tournament opener. "All ready for tomorrow game #OrangerArmyOrNothing," Rashid tweeted.



Earlier in the day, England batsman Jason Roy arrived in Chennai for the IPL. Roy was signed by SRH ahead of the tournament as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Roy will now remain in seven days of quarantine as per BCCI's SOPs before joining the squad.

The David Warner-led side had won five out of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs in the 13th edition of the tournament and the team will be looking to carry forward the momentum in this year's IPL.

Over the years, SRH has depended heavily on skipper Warner and he has consistently delivered. With 548 runs in the 13th edition, the captain once again led the Hyderabad unit's charge. And it will be a delight for the SRH team management that opening partner Jonny Bairstow has also been in tremendous form.

When it comes to the bowling department, Warner has one of the best line-ups at his disposal. While Bhuvneshwar is back and showed his prowess in the recently concluded series against England, T Natarajan stole the show in the last edition and was rewarded with a national call-up. Not to forget Sandeep Sharma's swing bowling and Rashid's spin. (ANI)

