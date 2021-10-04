IPL 2021: SRH were 10-15 short of competitive score, says Williamson

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson feels the side was 10-15 runs short of what could have been a competitive score against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Shubman Gill hit his first fifty in the IPL 2021 as KKR defeated SRH by six wickets. KKR needed 116 to win in the 20 overs but SRH bowlers made sure the Eoin Morgan-led side had to fight it out for the win.

SRH battled hard to try and get a win, but the target was always too small. Williamson also said SRH hasn't been able to identify the right score to post in a match in the ongoing tournament.

"I think if we got closer to the 150-mark, might have been par. We did have our chances to squeeze the scoring but it was always going to be tough with such a low score," said Williamson during the post-match presentation.



"We haven't been able to identify the right score all season. We need to go back to the drawing board and re-assess things. We could have built more partnerships. Unfortunately, we were 10-15 short of what would have been a competitive score," he added.

Speaking about young bowler Umran Malik, Williamson said, "He (Malik) has been bowling really quick in the nets and it's really nice for him to get an opportunity today. Obviously, we're out of the competition, so it's a chance for some other boys to also get on the park." (ANI)







