IPL 2021: SRH win toss, elect to bowl against RCB

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday evening.

SRH has brought in Jason Holder and Shahbaaz Nadeem in place of Mohammad Nabi and Sandeep Sharma. RCB has brought in opener Devdutt Padikkal and will open with skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking at the toss, Warner said: "We will bowl first. Don't think the conditions will change a lot, we'll have to play with a positive mindset. The fielding wasn't great, we are looking to improve on that. Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem in, Nabi and Sandeep Sharma aren't playing."



RCB skipper Kohli said it wasn't a bad toss to lose. "Looks patchy, so not a bad toss to lose. Runs on the board in Chennai are proving important, if we do get wickets in the middle overs, it will become difficult. Was a good game, but we were not at our best (against MI) -- to finish eight down wasn't ideal, but as a bowling unit, it was great to be back in the game. We will need to be professional, play ourselves in and then get a good total. The boundary percentages could be crucial. We will need to stay ahead of the game -- Padikkal is back, he replaces Patidar. I will continue to open, Shahbaz will bat at three," he pointed.

Playing XIs: RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem. (ANI)

