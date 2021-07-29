IPL 2021: Vinay Kumar joins Mumbai Indians' talent scout division

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Vinay Kumar has been appointed as Talent Scout for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

Vinay is the latest to join the defending champion's talent scout division, which recently saw Parthiv Patel join its ranks

The 37-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians management and coaching staff.

"I am delighted to have Vinay join our talent scout programme. Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength," Akash Ambani, Owner of Mumbai Indians, said in a statement.



A career-spanning 17-years of first-class cricket, Vinay led Karnataka to 2 prestigious Ranji Trophy titles, and was part of Mumbai Indians two winning campaigns (2015 and 2017). Vinay announced his retirement in February 2021.

"I am honoured for this opportunity to associate with Mumbai Indians again. Mumbai Indians strive for excellence in every aspect of the game, and scouting talents is undoubtedly their key strength. It's a new chapter, and personally I reckon it as an opportunity for me to give back to cricket," said Vinay.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on October 15 this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days. (ANI)

