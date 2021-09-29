IPL 2021: Wanted to bowl googly as it was Suryakumar's first ball, says Bishnoi

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Punjab Kings' spinner Ravi Bishnoi has revealed the reason why he bowled a googly first up to Mumbai Indians' batter Suryakumar Yadav in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter.

Mumbai Indians (MI) put on a clinical show with both bat and the ball as they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets on Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI chased the target of 136 in 19 overs with the loss of just 4 wickets.

"They (overseas players) are trying their best in the nets, they want to perform. It is a matter of time but they are giving their best for the team," said Bishnoi during a virtual post-match press conference.



"In both the matches, I kept it simple, I bowled wicket-to-wicket. The ball I bowled to Suryakumar, I knew it was his first ball so I bowled a googly. It is difficult to play googly first up. I have worked on my googly," he added.

Hardik Pandya starred with the bat as all-rounder smashed unbeaten 40* to carry his team over the victory line. Saurabh Tiwary and Kieron Pollard also played important innings of 45 and 15* respectively for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Pollard also scalped two wickets for the defending champions as they restricted PBKS to 135.

Punjab Kings will next square off against KKR in the IPL on Friday. (ANI)

