IPL 2021: Wasn't expecting Warner to be that far, says Hardik Pandya

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): Hardik Pandya's direct hit might have ended David Warner's innings but the all-rounder was surprised to see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper way too far from the crease.

Hardik's sensational direct hit came at the point when Warner had made up his mind to go after the bowlers.

"I don't spend much time on fielding, just make sure I'm ticking the boxes. To be honest, the run out of Warner I wasn't expecting he was that far. I threw it just to make sure the ball is getting old and then realised he was far outside," Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.



Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow.

"The powerplay I thought they were fantastic, credit goes to our bowlers. The experience that everyone as a unit showed, that's what matters," said Hardik.

"Whenever you get the opportunity you seize it and you win it. The kind of experience we have, lots of players go to the captain to give feedback and that helps," he added.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (ANI)

