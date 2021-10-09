IPL 2021: Wasn't nervous at any point, incredible feeling to finish it off, says Bharat

Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): After playing an unbeaten knock of 78 against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Srikar Bharat said that it was a great feeling to win on the last ball of the game.

Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell played unbeaten knocks of 78 and 51 respectively as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. On the last ball, RCB needed five for a win, and Bharat ended up hitting the ball for a six.

"Great winning on the last ball, and an incredible feeling to finish it off. Maxi and I just kept telling each other to watch that ball till the end. I wasn't nervous at any point and I was just looking for the right ball and the opportunity to hit it out," Bharat told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.



"I have worked hard and nothing comes easy. This will give us a lot of confidence," he added.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played knocks of 48 and 43 as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Apart from Dhawan and Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer also got among the runs as he played a knock of 29. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj returned with two wickets.

Delhi Capitals finished at the top spot in the points table and now the side will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 on Sunday.

On the other hand, RCB finished at the third spot and Virat Kohli's team will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday. (ANI)

