IPL 2021: We gotta keep our feet grounded, says Jason Roy

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Jason Roy who was instrumental in SunRisers Hyderabad victory against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Monday stated that SRH needs to keep their feet on the ground and keep doing the right things.

Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played innings of 60 and 51* respectively as SRH chased the target of 165 in 18.3 overs at the Dubai International Stadium. Abhishek Sharma also played a crucial knock of 21* to carry his team over the victory line and in defeating RR by 7 wickets.

Jason Roy was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his superb 60 off 42. During the post-match presentation, the Englishman said: "Makes me extremely happy. Really thankful and grateful for Sunrisers for the opportunity. I'm extremely happy and even more so because we got over the line."



He (Saha) was instrumental in that partnership, allowed me to relax a little bit and really happy with that. We obviously had a tough tournament, but to come out and play like that with a smile on the face, we gotta keep our feet grounded and keep doing the right things," Roy added.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson reached his fifty after scoring back-to-back boundaries in the penultimate over of the match, and also completed the run-chase with minimum fuss.

Kane Williamson said: "It's a good feeling, some real clarity in roles as well and it's nice to be back to winning ways. There were a couple of periods of play that were quite significant and we closed nicely with the ball and to get off the start with the bat like that and it was never easy, had to weather some storms with the ball holding up. It's nice to finish with a win."

"Any team he comes in he (Roy) brings that, did what he does take the game and it's nice to see him do well. Nice contribution for him. A couple of days now between games, important for us to recover and we have to adapt and make some adjustments. Always a tough team to beat and for us it's about to worry about our game and play with that smile on the face," he added. (ANI)

