IPL 2021: We misexecuted first ball of most overs, says Warner after loss against KKR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): After suffering a 10-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that his side misexecuted the first ball of most overs while they were bowling and this ended up costing them.

Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi's knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling performance as KKR triumphed over SRH by 10 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR first posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs and then the bowlers managed to restrict SRH to 177/5.

For Eoin Morgan's side, Prasidh Krishna managed to take two wickets. For SRH, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey played knocks of 55 and 61 respectively.



"I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We misexecuted the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end. We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us. We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully, we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," he added.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi played knocks of 80 and 53 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Andre Russell (5) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was dismissed by Rashid Khan in the very next over, Rana (80) and Eoin Morgan (2) were sent back to the pavilion by Mohammed Nabi as SRH maintained a stranglehold over the KKR batters in the death overs.

In the final two overs, Dinesh Karthik (22*) and Shakib Al Hasan (3) managed to add a few crucial runs and KKR's total got beyond the 185-run mark. (ANI)

